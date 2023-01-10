Cameron University Psychology Clinic open and available for the community’s mental health needs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Psychology Clinic is working to help the community with mental health issues. Plus, they’re one out of only two university clinics in the state focusing on community access.

7News spoke with Paul James, the Cameron University Psychology Clinic director, about its services, why it was created, and how the community can book an appointment.

The clinic initially opened its door to the community in October of 2016 to better serve the mental health needs in Lawton because the university saw a need that still exists heavily today. It is comprised of graduate students in their master’s program who receive high-quality, hands-on training under the supervision of licensed faculty members each semester.

For those uninsured, the clinic is essential, providing mental health services to those who may not otherwise have access for free of charge. Services range from individual, family, and couples counseling. They’re also have the potential to host group counseling services.

The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, you can call the clinic at (580) 581-3153.

For more information about the Cameron University Psychology Clinic, you can visit their website here.

