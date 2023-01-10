Expert Connections
Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose Center hosts free community feedings

By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hundreds were fed at the Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose center for the 7th annual community feeding Saturday.

Two women, along with a host of volunteers, helped served over 240 hot meals to the Lawton Community.

One of the women, Shavondia Hadley, said the meal is not only for the homeless, but for the hungry as well.

”We don’t only feed the homeless, we feed the hungry as well,” Hadley said. “Because you know, towards the end of the month, a lot of people don’t have the money to buy food. So we always try to, you know, feed the homeless and the hungry.”

This is the feeding’s final year being held in an indoor setting. Organizers plan to take meals to the community using a food truck in the future.

