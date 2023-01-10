Enrollment begins for LIHEAP winter utility assistance

Expert Connections
Enrollment for the Oklahoma Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began on Tuesday, offering assistance to Oklahoma residents needing a little extra assistance paying their home energy bill this winter.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Enrollment for the Oklahoma Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began on Tuesday, offering assistance to Oklahoma residents needing a little extra assistance paying their home energy bill this winter.

The federally-funded program assists Oklahoma families who meet income eligibility guidelines with their winter heating utility bills, covering one payment per year, per household.

The program is offered two times a year, both winter and summer, along with the Energy Crisis Assistance Program which is offered in March.

Oklahoma households who already receive assistance through Oklahoma Human Services may be pre-authorized for the program, so they don’t even have to sign up.

If you are interested in applying, you will need the following items:

  • Most recent heating bill
  • Driver’s License or State Identification Card
  • Social Security Number
  • Verification of Income

For more information, or to apply for benefits, click here.

