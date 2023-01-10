Enrollment begins for LIHEAP winter utility assistance
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Enrollment for the Oklahoma Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began on Tuesday, offering assistance to Oklahoma residents needing a little extra assistance paying their home energy bill this winter.
The federally-funded program assists Oklahoma families who meet income eligibility guidelines with their winter heating utility bills, covering one payment per year, per household.
The program is offered two times a year, both winter and summer, along with the Energy Crisis Assistance Program which is offered in March.
Oklahoma households who already receive assistance through Oklahoma Human Services may be pre-authorized for the program, so they don’t even have to sign up.
If you are interested in applying, you will need the following items:
- Most recent heating bill
- Driver’s License or State Identification Card
- Social Security Number
- Verification of Income
For more information, or to apply for benefits, click here.
