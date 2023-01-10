Fire Weather and Near-Record Temps Today... What Is This, Summer?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Lately it has been feeling like we started 2023 by opening up the new calendar and flipping straight to April, and today is going to exemplify that even more. We are starting off this morning with our usual near-freezing temperatures (well, at least for Southwest Oklahoma), but increasing southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph (with gusts between 20-30 mph) will send temperatures soaring into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures today will actually be in record-high territory for most of Texoma. The current record for Lawton on this day is 78° set back in 1928, and also 78° for Wichita Falls set back in 1990. Looks like we found our compensation for the extremely cold conditions we experienced in the days prior to Christmas.

The southwesterly winds will also funnel in dry surface air to Texoma, pushing the dryline east of our viewing area. The combination of the unseasonably warm temperatures, dry air, and breezy winds will allow for elevated-to-near critical fire weather conditions to develop this afternoon, especially for western counties in Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. Whenever you are outdoors, take precaution and steps to avoid doing actions that can create sparks or anything that would lead to the ignition and spread of dangerous grass fires. Mostly sunny today with variable periods of partly cloudy skies.

We will start off tomorrow morning with lows in the 40s (and even some in the low 50s for southern counties). Even breezier southwesterly winds are expected tomorrow at 15-25 mph with strong gusts between 25-35 mph (with some out west seeing gusts over 40 mph). Because of this, we can anticipate an even more dangerous fire weather risk in the afternoon with near critical-to-critical conditions. Despite the stronger winds, high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, ranging from the low-to-upper 70s. This is because while we will still see dry air at the surface, the mid/upper levels will see some clouds build in, even becoming mostly cloudy at times and limiting surface heating.

A cold front will sweep through Texoma after the sun goes down on Wednesday, though unfortunately due to the dry air present across the area means that we will not see any precipitation come with it. Winds will be breezy on Thursday out of the northwest in the wake of the front (with some seeing wind gusts during the overnight time period of up to 40 mph). A cool airmass will settle in for Thursday and Friday, seeing a substantial cooldown back to the mid/upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the weekend, we’ll see yet again another warming trend across the region. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s even with gradually increasing cloud coverage.

