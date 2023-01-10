Expert Connections
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton

When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire around noon on Tuesday and were able to contain the fire without extensive damage.

The fire happened near 16th and Irwin.

When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to locate the fire and put it out.

Our crew on scene saw firefighters working on the back side of the house, pulling off siding to make access to where the fire appeared to be burning.

There were no reports of injuries and the amount of damage to the home isn’t clear. No one was home at the time of the fire and Red Cross was called in to assist.

We are waiting for more information from the Lawton Fire Department and will update this story as we get more.

