Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Five Rural funds to participate in Oklahoma Rural Jobs program

Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program,...
Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.(Oklahoma Department of Commerce)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The program was created in 2022 through the signing of the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act.

According to the press release, the act “promotes greater access to capital for qualifying small businesses located in rural areas of the state.”

The program will allow rural funds and their affiliates or investors to earn a tax credit on the equity amount investors placed when investing. The credit must then be “deployed as debt or equity financing for small businesses in rural Oklahoma.

“With the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Program, we look forward to the opportunities rural Oklahoma businesses will be afforded,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “The financial flexibility will allow Oklahoma’s businesses to invest in equipment, purchase supplies or hire employees when they have the opportunity to expand.”

The program lasts for 6 years and the tax credits will only be “offered at 15% in years 3-6 after the capital allocation date”, according to the press release.

All approved Oklahoma funds must be fully funded by March 16 and must deploy 60% of their capital by Dec. 16, 2024.

For more information, or to see a list of approved funds, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Latest News

City officials say adding Dr. Parker will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to perform surgeries and...
Lawton hires first staff veterinarian for animal welfare
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures tomorrow afternoon a few degrees cooler than today
Wednesday Will be Windy | 1/10PM
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’