Lawton City Council swears in newly elected council members

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council formally welcomed its newest member on Monday.

Three council members were sworn in at City Hall, two of them returning to the council after re-election.

Council members Linda Chapman of Ward 3 and Allan Hampton of Ward 5 were sworn in for second terms.

Meanwhile, George Gill was sworn into his very first term on the council, representing Ward 4 and replacing former councilman Jay Burk.

They shared their reactions with 7News shortly after swearing in.

“Great council we have here, I look forward to working with each and every one of you. I’ve got a lot of ideas, a lot of experience and I hope it helps Lawton grow. That’s my plan, to see Lawton grow and continue,” said George Gill, councilman Ward 4.

“We have an amazing staff, department heads, city employees who work diligently every day for the success of this city. And I look forward to continue working with this council,” said Linda Chapman, councilwoman Ward 3.

“It’s been an honor to serve that first term, and I’m thankful the citizens of ward 5 saw something in me that they actively decided that they felt that they wanted me for another term,” said Alan Hampton, councilman Ward 5.

Their first council meeting is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

