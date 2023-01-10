Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council swears in newly elected council members

Three council members were sworn in at City Hall, two of them returning to the council after re-election.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council formally welcomed its newest member on Monday.

Three council members were sworn in at City Hall, two of them returning to the council after re-election.

Council members Linda Chapman of Ward 3 and Allan Hampton of Ward 5 were sworn in for second terms.

Meanwhile, George Gill was sworn into his very first term on the council, representing Ward 4 and replacing former councilman Jay Burk.

They shared their reactions with 7News shortly after swearing in.

“Great council we have here, I look forward to working with each and every one of you. I’ve got a lot of ideas, a lot of experience and I hope it helps Lawton grow. That’s my plan, to see Lawton grow and continue,” said George Gill, councilman Ward 4.

“We have an amazing staff, department heads, city employees who work diligently every day for the success of this city. And I look forward to continue working with this council,” said Linda Chapman, councilwoman Ward 3.

“It’s been an honor to serve that first term, and I’m thankful the citizens of ward 5 saw something in me that they actively decided that they felt that they wanted me for another term,” said Alan Hampton, councilman Ward 5.

Their first council meeting is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Latest News

Tomorrow's forecast is simple: warm and breezy
Mother Nature Does Know the Calendar Says January... Right?? | 1/9PM
The chapter is known for giving out items like ramps and AmTrykes at no cost to assist people...
Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation
The chapter is known for giving out items like ramps and AmTrykes at no cost to assist people...
AMBUCs 70th Anny
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt formally began his second term on Monday with his Inauguration...
Inauguration held for Gov. Stitt’s second term