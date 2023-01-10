Lawton hires first staff veterinarian for animal welfare

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has hired their first staff veterinarian to help Lawton Animal Welfare.

Dr. Gene Parker has been the contract vet for the past 10 months and will now be a member of the city’s staff caring for animals.

City officials say adding Dr. Parker will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to perform surgeries and tend to animals five days a week, instead of the current two days.

Dr. Parker owned and operated his own clinic for 18 years before working for OSU as a first-extension veterinarian in Oklahoma, then as the contract surgeon for Lawton Animal Welfare.

