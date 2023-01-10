LPD arrests two on Florida child abuse and neglect warrants

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department arrest two individuals on aggravated child abuse and child neglect warrants issued out of Florida.

According to a LPD Facebook post, the City of Lawton Emergency Communications Division received a tip on Jan. 7 stating Brandon Pabon and Riley Rushing were living in an apartment in Lawton and had extraditable warrants.

Officers with LPD investigated the tip and were able to make contact with Pabon, later before taking him and Rushing into custody.

The couple was transported to the Lawton City Jail without incident, before being moved to the county jail to await extradition.

