LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were involved in a standoff situation in NE Lawton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have only said the incident was contained to the Eastlake Neighborhood area near NE Kingsbriar and Madison Ave and was not a threat to community.

Neighbors told us police arrived in the area around 10 a.m. and began closing off roads to the area.

When 7News arrived, there were at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles around the area. Officers could be seen positioned on Madison Avenue, some carrying AR-15 rifles and ballistic shields. They also had a small drone flying around the area during the incident.

A viewer picture sent to us showed police escorting one person from the area in handcuffs.

The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other than to say the incident came to a “peaceful resolution.”

