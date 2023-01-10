Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’

The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other than to say the incident came to a “peaceful resolution.”(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were involved in a standoff situation in NE Lawton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have only said the incident was contained to the Eastlake Neighborhood area near NE Kingsbriar and Madison Ave and was not a threat to community.

Neighbors told us police arrived in the area around 10 a.m. and began closing off roads to the area.

When 7News arrived, there were at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles around the area. Officers could be seen positioned on Madison Avenue, some carrying AR-15 rifles and ballistic shields. They also had a small drone flying around the area during the incident.

A viewer picture sent to us showed police escorting one person from the area in handcuffs.

The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other than to say the incident came to a “peaceful resolution.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Latest News

City officials say adding Dr. Parker will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to perform surgeries and...
Lawton hires first staff veterinarian for animal welfare
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures tomorrow afternoon a few degrees cooler than today
Wednesday Will be Windy | 1/10PM
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton