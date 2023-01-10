Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mother Nature Does Know the Calendar Says January... Right?? | 1/9PM

Tomorrow's forecast is simple: warm and breezy
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Believe it or not, a weak “cold front” front will continue to move south tonight. I’d rather call it a wind shift rather than a cold front because no change in airmass expected. While light northwest winds are expected this evening by daybreak tomorrow winds will return back out of the southeast. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will warm to nearly 25 degrees above normal January standards. Highs will range from the mid70s to low 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds gusting into the mid 20s. Sustained out of the south at 10 to 15mph. With the warm and breezy weather conditions expected plus a wicked dry airmass overhead (relative humidity below 15 percent) fire danger will be elevated for all locations.

Wednesday will be another warm and windy day: highs will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s, relative humidity will be low and wind gusts are expected to increase after lunchtime. Gusts will be highest across western counties where some could see gusts over 40mph. Most locations, however, will see wind gusts in the 30s! Sustained winds out of the south to west at 15 to 25mph. This set up does create another scenario for critical fire danger west with near-critical conditions elsewhere.

A cold front will enter into Texoma during the evening hours, nearing I-44 between 6-9PM. Unfortunately moisture will be lacking and dry air will win the battle so this means we’ll miss out of beneficial rainfall as most locations are looking to stay dry.

A cooler airmass will move in in wake of the cold front but temperatures are only expected to drop to near average Thursday and Friday. Both days will see mid to upper 50s and sunshine.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the weekend, we’ll see yet again another warming trend across the region. Highs over the weekend will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

I know it’s January but longer range models are suggesting a higher likelihood of above average temperatures continuing beyond the weekend with no real pattern supporting a arctic air southward.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Latest News

Tomorrow's forecast is simple: warm and breezy
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM
Overnight tonight cloud coverage will slowly build in the Texoma region with light winds of 5...
Sunshine Tomorrow and Cold Front Wednesday Night | 1-8 PM
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM