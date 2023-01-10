Mother Nature Does Know the Calendar Says January... Right?? | 1/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Believe it or not, a weak “cold front” front will continue to move south tonight. I’d rather call it a wind shift rather than a cold front because no change in airmass expected. While light northwest winds are expected this evening by daybreak tomorrow winds will return back out of the southeast. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will warm to nearly 25 degrees above normal January standards. Highs will range from the mid70s to low 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds gusting into the mid 20s. Sustained out of the south at 10 to 15mph. With the warm and breezy weather conditions expected plus a wicked dry airmass overhead (relative humidity below 15 percent) fire danger will be elevated for all locations.

Wednesday will be another warm and windy day: highs will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s, relative humidity will be low and wind gusts are expected to increase after lunchtime. Gusts will be highest across western counties where some could see gusts over 40mph. Most locations, however, will see wind gusts in the 30s! Sustained winds out of the south to west at 15 to 25mph. This set up does create another scenario for critical fire danger west with near-critical conditions elsewhere.

A cold front will enter into Texoma during the evening hours, nearing I-44 between 6-9PM. Unfortunately moisture will be lacking and dry air will win the battle so this means we’ll miss out of beneficial rainfall as most locations are looking to stay dry.

A cooler airmass will move in in wake of the cold front but temperatures are only expected to drop to near average Thursday and Friday. Both days will see mid to upper 50s and sunshine.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over the weekend, we’ll see yet again another warming trend across the region. Highs over the weekend will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

I know it’s January but longer range models are suggesting a higher likelihood of above average temperatures continuing beyond the weekend with no real pattern supporting a arctic air southward.

