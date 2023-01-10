Top 7 stories of 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As 2022 comes to a close, 7News is looking back on the year’s top stories.

Read on for a look at what people clicked on most. The book isn’t closed on all of them -- we will continue covering many of these stories during the new year.

1. Body cam footage sparks national headlines following police shooting of Quandry Sanders

The police shooting of 29-year-old Quandry Sanders, an unarmed Black man, made headlines around the country after disturbing body camera footage was released in March. The Comanche District Attorney’s office announced it would charge former Lawton police officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle with first-degree manslaughter for the “unjustified” shooting; the medical examiner’s report said Sanders was shot 12 times.

Both Ronan and Hinkle are scheduled appear before a judge in January.

2. Missing girl from Comanche County found dead in Texas

7-year-old Athena Strand lived with her mother in Comanche County, but was spending Christmas with her father in Paradise, Texas when she was reportedly abducted and killed by a FedEx contract driver. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is faced with capital murder and kidnapping charges for her death, and may face the death penalty.

3. Northern lights reach Oklahoma after solar activity

The aurora borealis came to the Sooner state in March, offering a rare look at a phenomenon most often seen in places like Alaska. The cause of the display? A significant release of plasma and accompanying magnetic field from the Sun’s corona, otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection. Lucky Oklahomans avoided evening cloud cover and got to take in the view.

4. 13-year-old Apache girl dies after law enforcement chase

A 15-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel during a 3 a.m. chase in December. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, she was pursued by Cordell and Sayre police officers on OK-152 when she lost control of the car and hit a building. Her 13-year-old passenger was reportedly pinned in the car for half an hour before being freed by the police, and was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

5. Mysterious couple pays for breakfast -- and leaves almost $5K for a tip

It was just another April morning for staff and patrons at Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant. But then a mysterious couple finished their breakfast and decided to pay for everyone’s meal, before giving the cashier around $4,500 to split between the on-duty servers.

“They dropped off the money, and I of course tried to refuse it at first, you know that was WAY too much money. But they weren’t hearing it and they said, man we’re just trying to bless people the way we’ve been blessed. So they handed me the money and walked out the door,” said owner Mitchell Rhoades.

6. Temporary teacher’s aide charged after reportedly having sex with student

A Granite Public Schools employee was arrested in November after reportedly having sex with a 16-year-old student at her apartment. Ashley Waffle, 22, reportedly started talking to the victim over Snapchat just 15 days after she started working for the district as a temporary teacher’s aide. She was fired in November, and faces two charges of second-degree rape.

7. Clerical error leads to millions lost from Cache schools, 15% tax hike

In July, Cache Public Schools revealed a major clerical error had overvalued the community’s value by $51 million. Though the error was made in March 2021, it wasn’t reported to the school district until June of the next year, and meant the district would face multiple budget shortages due to receiving significantly less money from the county than expected.

Residents in the Cache district were also likely to see an increase of around 15% on their December tax notices from the county assessor’s office, as the sinking fund used to pay bond debt would be $700,000 short. That increase would then be followed by another, scheduled increase of around 5% the following year.

