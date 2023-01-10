Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

US agency reportedly considering ban on gas stoves

A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.
A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than one-third of households in the United States cook with a gas stove, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on them.

Bloomberg reports the federal agency is concerned about indoor pollution linked to gas stoves and says the stoves’ usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says a ban on gas stoves would not address the overall issue.

They say improving ventilation is a better solution.

The CPSC is also considering other options, like setting standards on gas stove emissions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Latest News

A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through...
Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients
Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through...
Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
Vigil held for wounded teacher