Wednesday Will be Windy | 1/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire danger will decrease through the evening as wind gusts will drop and relative humidities will rise. Over the next several hours, we’re looking at partly cloudy conditions with temperatures falling into low 60s by 8PM and upper 50s by 10PM. Overnight, some clouds will stick around and as a result temperatures falling into the mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm and windy day! Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s for most locations. With that being said there will be a spread of upper 60s north to low 80s south. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures tomorrow afternoon a few degrees cooler than today. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm for early January standards.

Winds will start out light but after lunchtime will increase to 15 to 25mph out of the south. Gusts during the day will be as high as the low 30s. With gusty south winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity- fire danger tomorrow is going to be in the critical to near-critical category for all locations. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place for all western counties from 12-8PM tomorrow.

A cold front will move in tomorrow night and will clear all counties by sunrise Thursday. Moisture is lacking in the mid to upper levels so that means that all locations will remain dry with the frontal passage. As the front moves in tomorrow night, wind gusts will reach the mid 40s or possibly higher. The cooler airmass overhead will drop high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday.

This cooldown will be brief because a ridge of high pressure is expected to build resulting in another warming trend through the weekend. On Saturday, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. The windy conditions will elevated fire danger yet again for Saturday & Sunday.

While the exact forecast is a bit fuzzy this far out, models are suggesting another low pressure and cold front moving across the Southern Plains early next week. Timing is off a few days and one solution suggest rain where the otherwise keeps us dry. With the uncertainty, I have low-end rain chances for Monday/Tuesday of next week.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

