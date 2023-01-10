Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday.

Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached the clerk and handed them a note which contained instructions on how she wanted money or she would shoot the clerk.

The quick thinking employee realized Turkelson was unarmed and ran the store, locking Turkelson inside.

Officers took her into custody when they arrived.

According to the city jail roster, Turkelson is being held on a first degree robbery charge.

