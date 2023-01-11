Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to a LPD Facebook post, the City of Lawton Emergency Communications Division received...
LPD arrests two on Florida child abuse and neglect warrants

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
A shot of the California coast is seen in this file photo. Scientists said the oceans broke...
Ocean temperatures reach another record high, report says
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour
4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Search continues for Athena Brownfield in Cyril
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out