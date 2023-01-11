A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The two top concerns over the next 24 hours are going to be fire weather potential and wind gusts increase through this late evening/ overnight. Dry air filtering in from the west is creating extremely low elative humidity values. With the dry/dormant vegetation plus warm temperatures and west to southwest winds this has increased fire danger conditions for western counties to the critical category. Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Beckham counties and adjacent counties across north Texas are until a Red Flag Warning until 8PM tonight. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. At this time, outdoor burning is not recommended.

Winds for most of the day have been gusting into the 40s/50s for counties out west. Those strong winds will continue to push east tonight as pressure gradient tightens. Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight. Because of this, A Wind Advisory remains in place for all southwest Oklahoma counties and most of north Texas from midnight until 6AM Thursday.

These strong winds are thanks to a cold front that be moving in tonight. Temperatures will return to seasonable conditions tomorrow afternoon. Walking out the door tomorrow we’re looking at temperatures dropping to near 40 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny and highs will rise into the mid 50s for most. Winds will remain a bit breezy all day long out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the 20s/30s all day long. Winds will die down after 6PM tomorrow night.

High pressure at the same time will build out west and gradually shift east into the weekend. Friday will be the start of a warming trend (yet again). Morning temperatures will be a bit chilly with many falling into the upper 20s! Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Generally sunny skies with a few passing clouds along with light north to south winds are expected.

Cloud cover will start to increase overnight Friday into Saturday. Gusty south winds will return Saturday afternoon and will stay windy through Sunday. Highs for Saturday will warm into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s. For Sunday, highs will warm to near 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions and south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

The warmer temperatures and windy conditions along with dry air this weekend will increase fire weather conditions into the elevated category.

A weak disturbance will move in Sunday night bringing very low and isolated rain chances for some locations. I don’t expect much rainfall from this as it looks like most locations will miss out completely. Monday morning will start in the upper 40s to low 50s and will warm to near 70 degrees through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy west winds at 10 to 20mph.

Tuesday will drop into the mid 60s with light north winds and mostly cloudy skies. Another, bigger, disturbance will move in sometime in the middle of next week bringing widespread rain chances to the area.

Have a great day! -LW

