Cyril community members gather to pray for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning Cyril community members came together to pray for missing 3-year-old Athena Brownfield.

They held hands and took turns saying prayers for Athena and her family.

Many of those in attendance had children themselves and were holding them tight.

Prayer organizer Jayci Adamson is the children’s pastor at Family Life Church, where OSBI has set up a command post.

“Began to think about one of your kids, either being lost or not knowing where they are. I have a three-year-old little girl so very close to home. I could not imagine, you know lost or not knowing what’s going on with her,” Adamson said.

Adamson said Cyril is a tight-knit community and usually comes together in good and bad times.

