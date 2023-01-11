Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cyril community members gather to pray for Athena Brownfield

Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning Cyril community members came together to pray for missing 3-year-old Athena Brownfield.

They held hands and took turns saying prayers for Athena and her family.

Many of those in attendance had children themselves and were holding them tight.

Prayer organizer Jayci Adamson is the children’s pastor at Family Life Church, where OSBI has set up a command post.

“Began to think about one of your kids, either being lost or not knowing where they are. I have a three-year-old little girl so very close to home. I could not imagine, you know lost or not knowing what’s going on with her,” Adamson said.

Adamson said Cyril is a tight-knit community and usually comes together in good and bad times.

