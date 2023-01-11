Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Search parties walked the streets of Cyril Tuesday night in hopes of finding a 3-year-old girl.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home on Nebraska Ave. around 2 p.m., according to OSBI. Cyril police reportedly asked OSBI for assistance in the investigation, and a command post was set up at Family Life Church.

FLC Women’s Minister Jamie Hood told KSWO that community members had begun searching by around 5:30 p.m., and an official search began around 7. She also said Athena’s 5-year-old sister had been found earlier in the day.

KSWO reporter Destany Fuller was with search crews in Cyril, and saw the girls’ home being cordoned off with crime tape around 9 p.m.

Cyril police, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting OSBI in the search. In a Facebook post, the town of Cyril said K9s were also involved.

