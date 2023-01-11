Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old

The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began earlier, according to a volunteer.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Search parties walked the streets of Cyril Tuesday night in hopes of finding a 3-year-old girl.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home on Nebraska Ave. around 2 p.m., according to OSBI. Cyril police reportedly asked OSBI for assistance in the investigation, and a command post was set up at Family Life Church.

FLC Women’s Minister Jamie Hood told KSWO that community members had begun searching by around 5:30 p.m., and an official search began around 7. She also said Athena’s 5-year-old sister had been found earlier in the day.

KSWO reporter Destany Fuller was with search crews in Cyril, and saw the girls’ home being cordoned off with crime tape around 9 p.m.

Cyril police, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting OSBI in the search. In a Facebook post, the town of Cyril said K9s were also involved.

You can count on us to bring you updates as we confirm and verify information.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty

Latest News

Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Today was the first Lawton City Council meeting of 2023 and they wasted no time diving into a...
Lawton City Council debates LATS transit center
CU Psychology Clinic open and available to the community
Cameron University Psychology Clinic open and available for the community’s mental health needs
Two women, along with a host of volunteers, helped served over 240 hot meals to the Lawton...
Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose Center hosts free community feedings