Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to a LPD Facebook post, the City of Lawton Emergency Communications Division received...
LPD arrests two on Florida child abuse and neglect warrants

Latest News

FAA lifts a pause on flights after an outage creates travel chaos. (CNN, POOL, WJLA, WLS, Matty...
FAA grounds planes nationwide
In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking...
COVID-19 showing signs of winter spike
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault