Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area.

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.

“I don’t know what I can do to help. I’m thankful that all these people are here to help find her. Other than that, I don’t know what else to do or say,” said Brownfield.

Brownfield said she hasn’t seen Athena or her sister in a long time due to familial conflicts, but she would be out looking for her granddaughter for as long as it takes. She also said Athena’s 5-year-old sister was safe in DHS custody, a statement echoed during an OSBI press conference Wednesday.

“We know where [she]’s at, she’s safe, but they won’t let us see her. We have to go through DHS, so... It’s a long backstory, you know, and it’s kind of personal,” said Brownfield.

The recent case of Athena Strand also shook Brownfield, who said she’s been unable to sleep for fear of the worst.

“She looks just like my daughter, Megan... and um, yeah, I’m just... lost for words,” said Brownfield.

The search for Athena Brownfield is still underway. If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, please contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield
4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Search continues for Athena Brownfield in Cyril

Latest News

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search...
OSBI gives update on the search for Athena Brownfield
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
Cyril community members gather to pray for Athena Brownfield
7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield,...
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl
7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield,...
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl