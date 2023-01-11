Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area.

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.

“I don’t know what I can do to help. I’m thankful that all these people are here to help find her. Other than that, I don’t know what else to do or say,” said Brownfield.

Brownfield said she hasn’t seen Athena or her sister in a long time due to familial conflicts, but she would be out looking for her granddaughter for as long as it takes. She also said Athena’s 5-year-old sister was safe in DHS custody, a statement echoed during an OSBI press conference Wednesday.

“We know where [she]’s at, she’s safe, but they won’t let us see her. We have to go through DHS, so... It’s a long backstory, you know, and it’s kind of personal,” said Brownfield.

The recent case of Athena Strand also shook Brownfield, who said she’s been unable to sleep for fear of the worst.

“She looks just like my daughter, Megan... and um, yeah, I’m just... lost for words,” said Brownfield.

The search for Athena Brownfield is still underway. If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, please contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

