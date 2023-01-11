Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is on the ground in Cyril working to keep the public informed on the disappearance of Athena Brownfield.

New details in the investigation:

  • Athena allegedly has limited verbal skills.
  • She may have been missing since Friday, Jan. 6, according to flyers distributed by Cyril police.
  • The FBI is reportedly working with OSBI in the investigation, but is not physically present at the scene.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday around 2 p.m. after her 5-year-old sister was found near their home at 225 Nebraska Ave by a postal carrier, according to OSBI. The carrier reported it to Cyril police, who requested assistance from OSBI.

Athena is about three feet tall and 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OSBI confirmed she has limited verbal skills.

Initial reports set her age at three years old. While OSBI updated her age to 4 on Wednesday morning, OHP officials and flyers distributed by the Cyril Police Department continued to say she was 3 years old. The flyers also said Athena had allegedly been missing since Friday, Jan. 6.

7News crews saw Athena’s home on Nebraska Ave. being cordoned off with crime scene tape around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The next morning, OSBI PIO Brook Arbeitman said the crime tape was not an indication of a crime, but rather a precaution to keep people out of the home.

OSBI is asking anyone with a doorbell or home camera to check it for Athena, and to search their own property. However, they ask people not to self-deploy in search efforts without checking in at their command post at Family Life Church.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, fire departments, volunteer organizations and search and rescue dogs are at the scene. 7News reporters confirmed with officials Wednesday that the FBI is working with OSBI on the case, but is not physically present.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
The Lawton Police Department would not give any further information about the situation other...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to a LPD Facebook post, the City of Lawton Emergency Communications Division received...
LPD arrests two on Florida child abuse and neglect warrants

Latest News

4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Search continues for Athena Brownfield in Cyril
First Alert Forecast 1/11 AM
Strong Winds With Dry Cold Front Tonight | 1/11 AM
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.