Lawton City Council debates LATS transit center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Since the original idea of LATS having a transit center in Lawton began, there has been a debate on where the center should go.

Citizens of Lawton have not been shy about voicing their opinion of where the transit center should not go and why. At the city council meeting, Lawton council members debated returning to the drawing board.

“Because I know that, this item is second only to trash for the number of phone calls that I’ve received. So it’s an item of passion for our citizens. And I thought it might be good to just listen to what the council thinks about it,” Mayor Stan Booker said.

The majority of the council said they want more location options. Right now, the proposed transit center would be located at the old police station at southwest 4th street and west gore. The center of the median of West Gore Boulevard, between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets.

“I’d really like to see us get a few recommendations of different sites along with pros and cons and cost. So we could make a selection so we can make a selection without getting piggened into one thing,” Sean Fortenbaugh said.

Another question posed will the transit make the money back that it will cost to build.

“I don’t believe the kind of traffic that we’re going to have at this transit station is going to be enough to support a retail business,” Mayor Booker said.

“I agree with what the Mayor said simply because I think the payout is a long time down the road to match the amount of money that was paying for rent we’re going to pay a lot of money upfront to build a facility that we don’t have to build,” Randy Warren said.

Council also said most citizens in Lawton do not ride LATS, so getting the opinion of the people who ride is most important.

“Let the citizens do an online poll of where they’ll like to see it and does it have to be downtown because no matter where the transfer station is there is going to be buses running downtown,” Mayor Booker said.

