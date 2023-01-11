OSBI completes grid search for Athena Brownfield, releases volunteers

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team have officially concluded a grid search of Cyril, along with a group of community volunteers, according to a press release from the OSBI.

At 4 p.m., the OHP Emergency Response Team, or ERT, concluded the search and released all volunteers after they had searched the entire town, including every known vacant house and local waterways.

According to the press release, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections still has search dogs combing the area and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs is also using drones to do an aerial search.

The OSBI and OHP will continue to gather evidence, conduct interviews and review surveillance videos in an effort to locate Athena.

OSBI officials said they were grateful to the community for their ongoing support in locating Athena and will continue to send out updates as they learn more.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.