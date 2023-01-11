OSBI gives update on the search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues in Cyril.

The original investigation began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., but according to OSBI officials, the exact time and date of Athena’s disappearance are still unknown; however, flyers distributed by the Cyril Police Department state she had been missing since Jan. 6.

According to OSBI officials, Athena’s five-year-old sister was found by a mail carrier who contacted authorities around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Luckily, Athena’s sister did not need medical care, although officers said she was incredibly frightened. She is currently in DHS custody, according to OSBI officials.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered another child, Athena, was also missing and the search began right away.

According to officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers and community members searched by air, water and ground as the search continued overnight. The OHP implemented helicopters with infrared, K9 units, and even boats to search local bodies of water.

A special team, known as the ERT team, was utilized by the OHP to help community members search by foot using training specific to ground searches.

As the search began, an Amber Alert was not issued, prompting several questions from residents in the area.

OHP officials explained Amber Alerts are only issued when the situation meets specific guidelines and the case did not meet the guidelines. Instead, officials chose to issue an Endangered Missing Advisory, which went out to everyone in a 15-mile radius of Cyril.

OSBI officials also said numerous clues have been found across town during the search and they are hopeful the items will help with the investigation.

There is no plan to increase the size of the search area at this time; however, they will reevaluate the situation as the search continues.

OSBI is asking anyone with a doorbell or home camera to check it for Athena and to search their property. However, they ask people not to self-deploy in search efforts without checking in at their command post at Family Life Church.

According to the Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Athena was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants. She is 3 feet tall and 45 PDS. with blonde hair and blue eyes. OSBI authorities have also verified her age as 4 years old.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

