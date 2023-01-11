Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Ronan and Hinkle manslaughter hearing rescheduled for second time

By Mandy Cunningham and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton police officers, Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Quadry Sanders in December of 2021 were originally scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but it has since been rescheduled.

This is the second time their preliminary hearing has been pushed back, with the first time being pushed back from November 2022 to Jan. 11.

Former officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were fired from the department in January 2022 after shooting and killing Quadry Sanders in December 2021.

The medical examiner’s report said Sanders was shot 12 times in total.

If convicted, both Hinkle and Ronan face a minimum of 4 years in state prison.

Ronan and Hinkle have both currently been released on $25,000 bonds.

The new hearing is set for April 21 at 9 a.m.

