Search continues for Athena Brownfield in Cyril

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is still currently underway after the small child was reported missing Tuesday around 2 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Athena’s five-year-old sister was found unattended by a mail carrier on Tuesday near her home on Nebraska Ave. in Cyril. OSBI originally said Athena was 3 years old; however, Wednesday morning they reported her age as 4 years old.

After the girl was discovered missing, Cyril police and the OSBI set up a command post at Family Life Church and began searching the area on Tuesday. With the help of K-9s, officials combed the area overnight and are still out searching at this time.

OSBI agents are asking residents who have a doorbell camera or home cameras to check their overnight and daytime footage over the last few days, to see if any might have caught Athena wandering through the city.

Cyril Police Department, Cyril Fire Department, Verden Police Department, Anadarko Police Department, Apache Police Department, Fletcher Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are currently assisting OSBI in the search.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

