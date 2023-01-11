Strong Winds With Dry Cold Front Tonight | 1/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We hit record-high temperatures yesterday afternoon in which most locations, inducing Lawton and Wichita Falls, exceeded the 80° mark. We aren’t going to be that hot (at least for January standards) today, though it will still be unseasonably warm with highs ranging from the low-to-upper 70s, with far northern and southern counites possibly topping out in the upper 60s and low 80s respectfully. Partly and mostly cloudy coverage will build later on today in the mid/high levels of the sky, limiting today’s high temperatures despite us looking to experience stronger winds compared to yesterday.

Winds will be light this morning, gradually increasing throughout the day and eventually breezing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph this afternoon. The strongest winds gusts will be in western and southern counties, with expected gusts as high as 40 mph. These strong wind gusts combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity from dry air will all lead to near-critical and critical fire weather conditions for all locations. A Red Flag Warning is in place for all western counties between 12-8 PM. Whenever you are outdoors, take precaution and steps to avoid doing actions that can create sparks or anything that would lead to the ignition and spread of dangerous grass fires.

A cold front will quickly sweep through this evening just around sunset, shifting winds out of the north at 20-30 mph overnight, with gusts up to 40 mph. This will cool morning temperatures back down the the mid 30s by early tomorrow morning, with potential wind chills approaching the freezing mark. Cloud coverage will dissipate with the front, becoming mostly clear by the nighttime hours. Due to the dry air and lack of overall moisture, no precipitation is expected with this front.

Thursday and Friday will see a return of daytime highs back into the 50s with tons of sunshine. Winds shift back out of the south at 10-20 for Saturday and Sunday, warming us back into the 60s despite the presence of mostly cloudy skies on both days. The breezy winds will allow for an elevated fire danger yet again this weekend.

Models are suggesting another low pressure and cold front moving across the Southern Plains early next week. There is some uncertainty on the timing of this system among our long-range solutions, with one even keeping us dry until midweek. All in all, very limited rain chances are forecasted for Monday & Tuesday of next week.

