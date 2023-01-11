Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Basic Training Graduations Return

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up and prepping for their first Basic Training Graduation of 2023.

7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the return of training graduations and some fun activities offered on post this week.

To prepare for the first graduation of the year, Fort Sill has closed Gruber Road for road work but plans to have it opened by 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, just in time for the graduation.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at the Goldner Fitness Center, they’ll host their 500 lb. or 1000 lb. Club, a lifting event that will take place three separate times. The other two club meetings will take place on February 2 and March 9. The events will be comprised of three different lifts: Squat, Flat Bench, and Deadlift, which equates to 500/1000lbs in total.

Those who reach the goal during the event will receive a free t-shirt and name tag on the plaque board. It is free to attend.

On Saturday, January 14, at the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, there will be a canon firing demonstration of a civil war canon at three different times. There will be demonstrations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the museum will host a Civil War Hands-On Event, where various weapons, uniforms, and equipment will be displayed. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

