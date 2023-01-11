A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is looking for a change in the prison system after the father of her kids died of a drug overdose while in custody at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said he died of a fentanyl overdose in his cell while at the Lawton Correctional Facility back in June.

29-year-old Gavin Easley had been there for the past 5 years and was just one year away from being released.

Rhoades was told his death would be under investigation and the autopsy report would take up to 6 months to complete.

“So when we got it back, I called and I said, it says that in his report that he passed away from an accidental fentanyl overdose and I said that came from your prison and they said they couldn’t talk to me about it and hung up on me,” said Rhoades.

She asked the prison if they would find out where the drugs were coming from and said they responded with no.

“They said there is no proving it, and it was an accident, he knew what he was doing, he knew what he was taking, it’s an accident. I said you’re right but it came from your employees, your employees are the reason why my kids don’t have a dad no more,” she said.

7News reached out to the Lawton Correctional Facility for an interview and they responded with this statement, “We take any death in our care with the utmost seriousness, and we express our condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away.---the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees have always been our number one priority and we are working in collaboration with the Oklahoma DOC to confront the contraband challenges that correctional facilities across the country are currently facing.”

Rhoades said more needs to be done and worries the lack of security means there’s no true rehabilitation in prison.

“I just want change, and it starts with the prison systems because how can you rehabilitate somebody whenever you are constantly bringing in something that got them to where they are,” said Rhoades.

The Lawton police department and the Attorney general’s office were unable to provide statistics on drug contraband within the prison. KSWO has reported on at least 5 contraband arrests at the facility in the past year and those arrests included both inmates and employees.

