Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

