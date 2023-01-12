Breezy Winds Through Most of Today, Decreasing By This Evening | 1/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A cold front has caused a real shift in our outdoor conditions this morning, making temperatures feel like they’re just around the freezing mark. Strong winds and wind gusts will continue to breeze across Texoma through the morning and most of the afternoon hours, affecting any venture you make when going out the door. Winds will out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph. High temperatures as a result of the cooler airmass will only top out in the low/mid 50s, which is around the average high for this time of year. Because of the winds however, wind chills this afternoon will be in the 40s. Tons of sunshine today with little-to-no clouds in the wake of the cold front.

Winds will die down by this evening, out of the north overnight at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will be cold tomorrow morning, getting below freezing to start off the final day of the workweek in the mid 20s. Clear skies through the nighttime hours will continue into the day on Friday. Winds will be variable and light out of the north-to-south. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer in the mid/upper 50s.

Cloud coverage will increase Saturday morning, leading to mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the majority of the weekend. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph under the presence of an upper-level ridge pattern. This will increase temperatures into the low/mid 60s on Saturday. Winds will be slightly stronger on Sunday at 15-25 mph out of the south with gusts as high as 30-35 mph, raising highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. With this windy and warmer set-up, an elevated fire weather danger will be in place for both days this weekend.

A weak disturbance will move in Sunday night, bringing very low and isolated rain chances for some locations in Texoma, though it’s looking likely that accumulation will be minimal as models are keeping most of the coverage east of our area. Mostly cloudy skies will carry over into early next week as temperatures on Monday are still expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will drop into the mid 60s as cloud coverage will continue to limit the amount of sunshine we receive. Another, bigger, disturbance will move in sometime in the middle of next week, bringing the potential widespread rain chances to the area on Wednesday. This is something we are going to keep and eye on, as most locations across Texoma have gone over a month without any meaningful rainfall.

