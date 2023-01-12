Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Alysa Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.

OSBI confirmed during a press conference Thursday Athena Brownfield and her sister were under the care of Adams and her husband. A search for Athena began Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal carrier wandering outside Adams’ home on Nebraska Ave.

4-year-old Athena remained missing as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening. During the press conference, OSBI reiterated their decision to call off volunteer searches the day before, saying the town and nearby abandoned buildings had already been covered in a grid search. Trash service in Cyril was paused Thursday as part of the investigation, and neighbors told 7News they had submitted surveillance video to investigators.

When asked if the Department of Human Services was involved, OSBI’s public information officer said they would not be commenting at this time. DHS is a government agency responsible for public assistance programs, child abuse reporting, and more.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to bring you the latest updates.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said 7News reached out to the Caddo Co. Sheriff’s Office for a mugshot and was told further information would not be available until Friday morning. An updated mugshot was then posted online.

