Cyril halts all trash pickup services until cleared by OSBI

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - As the search for Athena Brownfield continues, the town of Cyril has postponed all trash pickup until further notice from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, according to a Town of Cyril Facebook post.

Limited information has been released from authorities at this time, but we can confirm that Multiple Community Services Authority in Fletcher has halted all trash services to Cyril.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.