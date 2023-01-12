Expert Connections
Geronimo Fire Department closes parts of SW 82nd St. due to vehicle fire

Officials were forced to temporarily shutdown 82nd St. between Tinney Rd. and Pecan Rd. to fight the blaze, but it was opened back up to one lane shortly after.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Geronimo Fire Department was forced to close parts of 82nd St. on Thursday after a vehicle caught fire on the side of the road.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. near the intersection of SW Tinney Rd. and SW 82nd St.

According to our photographer on the scene, the fire did spread sparking a small grassfire, which Geronimo firefighters quickly worked to contain.

Officials were forced to temporarily shut down 82nd St. between Tinney Rd. and Pecan Rd. to fight the blaze, but it was opened back up to one lane shortly after.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

