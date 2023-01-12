LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

Expert Connections
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – LG Electronics has announced a recall of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TV can become unstable while assembled on the stands, causing them to fall over.

The TVs weigh about 100 pounds and could potentially injure someone.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with numbers: 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD and 86NANO75UQA.

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.

So far, LG Electronics has received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone using the TV’s supporting stand legs should detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children.

Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to obtain replacement screws and stand parts.

Those who are using the wall mount for their TV can continue doing so at no risk.

