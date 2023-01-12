Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison after killing 4 in drunken driving crash

Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after killing...
Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after killing four people in a crash.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon said a man will serve more than 25 years in prison after killing four people in a drunken driving crash.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. crashed into a homeless camp on March 27, 2022, in downtown Salem.

KPTV reports Rodriguez Jr. had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .224%. The legal limit in Oregon is .08%.

The district attorney’s office identified the four people killed as 24-year-old Jowand Beck, 21-year-old Luke Kagey, 54-year-old Joseph Posada and 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona. Two others were also seriously injured.

Authorities said Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November to charges that included manslaughter, assault, drunken driving and reckless driving.

According to officials, the 25-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to serve 310 months, nearly 26 years, in prison.

Rodriguez has been held at the Marion County Jail since the crash but will be moving to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, the district attorney’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM
7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield,...
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old

Latest News

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court Thursday morning, his second appearance...
Idaho murder suspect in court for key hearing
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich
Officials were forced to temporarily shutdown 82nd St. between Tinney Rd. and Pecan Rd. to...
Geronimo Fire Department closes parts of SW 82nd St. due to vehicle fire
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation