Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield,...
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

Latest News

Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion
A computer glitch caused major cancellations.
Travelers react to FAA flight delays, cancellations
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system