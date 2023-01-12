UPDATE: Grassfire forces emergency officials to expand road closures

Update: Comanche County Emergency officials have expanded the road closures near the fire on US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd due to large amounts of heavy smoke in the area.

According to the Comanche County Emergency Management PIO Amy Hawkins, Deyo Mission Rd. is now closed from US-62 to Lee Blvd. and NW Cache Rd. has now been closed between Deyo Mission Rd. and NW 112th St. Officials say they will not allow anyone in these areas.

According to our photographer on the scene, the fire has also jumped Cache Rd. and is continuing to move to the south. However, according to scanner traffic, the fire has been contained.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache Rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton.

Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd.

According to our photographer on the scene, District 3 firefighters used a road grater to build fire protection for nearby structures. The fire is currently moving south and shouldn’t threaten any structure, but firefighters are preparing in case the winds switch to the east.

This fire is still very active and Comanche County Emergency officials sent the following statement asking residents to avoid the area if at all possible.

“We are currently battling a grass fire at Deyo Mission Road and Hwy 62. Experiencing road closure at NW Cache Road from NW Briarcreek Rd to Deyo Mission Road. Please advise your audiences to avoid the area.”

At this time, Lawton Fire Department, Cache Volunteer Fire Department, Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department, and Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Make sure to check back with 7News for updates or evacuation, as we learn more.

