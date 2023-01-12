Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants isssued. (CNN, CLAYTON COUNTY PD, USGS, GETTY, DAN BARTLETT, NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down.

A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.

But his motorcycle was a rare sports bike that one keen-eyed officer searched in a local database. He found only one of its kind registered in the area.

The clever officer took it a step further, looking at that owner’s TikTok and YouTube accounts, where he found video of the chase posted for all to see.

Authorities interviewed the suspect at his home, where he allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants issued in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM
7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield,...
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield
The search for an 3-year-old girl officially began at 7 p.m., though some Cyril residents began...
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old

Latest News

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants...
Take a look: Chase suspect caught after posting video online, police say
Republican leadership in the House is beginning its promised probe on the Biden family.
GOP House chair seeking Biden family's business documents
It's the first documented time an orca has been seen beached so far south.
GRAPHIC: Orca dies after rare beaching in Florida
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military