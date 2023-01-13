Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Comanche Academy teacher honored in surprise ceremony

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Academy held a surprise ceremony to honor their language and cultural teacher on Thursday.

Gail Burgess, language and culture curriculum specialist for Comanche Academy, was celebrated as she graduated with her Master’s degree in Indigenous Peoples law from the University of Oklahoma.

The celebration took place at the Comanche Academy Charter School on Thursday afternoon in Lawton.

“So it was a 15-month program, and during that time I started working, and so it was pretty difficult to juggle between work and school. Also, with being in the middle of the pandemic, and then the loss of family members. It was tough, but I was able to pull through it and complete my program,” said Burgess.

Burgess says this isn’t it for her, she also plans to pursue her Ph.D. and hopes to work in policy-making in Washington D.C., creating change for indigenous people everywhere.

