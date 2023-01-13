Expert Connections
Community raising money to aid Athena, sister; offering reward in case

Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding...
Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding communities.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A reward for information in the disappearnce of Athena Brownfield is being offered by community members in Cyril.

The reward is currently at $1,000 for the “information leading to the recovery of Athena Brownfield and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.”

Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding communities.

According to the paper, an account has been setup for the benefit of Athena and Adina, her sister, at the First National Bank & Trust of Chickasha in Cyril. Anyone who wants to donate can also do so at the branch in Chickasha.

