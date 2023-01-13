Expert Connections
County employees help to save pets during rapidly spreading grassfire

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An outside fire forced part of Cache Road near US Highway 62 in Comanche County to be shut down around 10 a.m. on Thursday at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Road.

According to our photographer on the scene, Comanche County District 3 employees used a road grater to build fire protection for nearby structures.

County employees, including Comanche County Commissioner District 3 Josh Powers, even helped to rescue several pets from a home that was being threatened by the fire.

“We helped get some dogs out of the house. The fire was all the way up in the backyard. The sheriff pulled up about that time and I told him about the dogs inside, I could hear them barking, so they grabbed them out of there and gave them to a neighbor. And luckily, one of my grater guys was able to get a line toward the backside of that house, and it did help to keep it out of that house, so we didn’t lose a structure there at that particular house,” said Powers.

The roadway has been re-opened, and according to the Comanche County Emergency Management PIO Amy Hawkins, the total amount of acreage burnt and the number of structures threatened is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY | UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.

