Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Driver uses pipe in apparent road rage attack on California freeway

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera as a man armed with what appears to be a metal pipe got out of his car on the freeway and repeatedly hit another driver’s window.

“He cuts me off, slams the breaks, and starts banging on my car,” the alleged victim said.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he was driving in Glendale Wednesday morning when he was attacked.

He says moments before the road rage incident, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe, but that driver was able to get out of harm’s way.

The victim says he was trying to get the suspect’s license plate on video.

“I start recording on my iPhone and the guy notices that I’m recording on my iPhone, so he tries to chase me down,” he said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.

That’s when the Tesla cut the victim off before attacking the man’s Chevy Colorado.

The victim said what’s even more frustrating is he just got the truck two months ago.

“There’s a light dent there, a dent there,” the driver said.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said there have been reports of similar incidents, but they will not confirm if they’re connected.

The victim urges other drivers to be vigilant. He says even though the incident was scary, he had to do something to try and help track down the attacker.

“It was a little frightening, but I’m a believer that if you see something that’s not right, you got to stand up and do what’s right.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

The man says he plans to go to California Highway Patrol to look at pictures of possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside...
UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.
Limited information has been released from authorities at this time, but we can confirm that...
Cyril halts all trash pickup services until cleared by OSBI
Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.
Travolta, Rita Wilson pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
A damaged structure and scattered debris could be seen in Griffin, Georgia after severe weather...
Severe weather damages structures, scatters debris in Georgia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks down the steps as he arrives, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
Road rage pipe attack caught on camera