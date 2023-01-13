“Egg-Flation” impacting local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The price of eggs has increased nationwide in recent months, to the point people are calling it egg-flation.

Many people are experiencing the impact of the high prices of eggs.

A local resident sent us their receipt of what they paid for eggs in 2018 which was $1.28 for a dozen at that same local store the price of eggs is now $5.96.

This also impacts local bakeries and forces them to increase their prices to keep their businesses running.

“We had to go up on price a little bit but since they have more than tripled in price, we do have to pass it on to customers so what,” Eddy Okeeffe co-owner of Sweetops Cakes said.

“We probably have to increase the prices right now, prices are a little bit up our customers know already because we do everything from scratch fresh,” Samantha Velazquez owner of Litzel Sweet Creations said.

A local truck stop owner is also feeling the impact of high egg prices. He said they normally use 30 dozen eggs per day, which cost him $25, and now those same 30 dozen eggs cost him $130.

“You can’t just not serve eggs I mean breakfast is a big thing we can’t just not have it. Typically that’s what you do, when prices go up on something you substitute it or you don’t have something for a while and bring it back when prices have gone down. And obviously, you can do that with eggs, Mitchell Rhoades owner of Leo & Ken’s truck spot restaurant said.

The reason for this egg surge is that Avian Flu has wiped out egg-producing hens, and according to the U.S.D.A, about 60 million birds are gone because of this disease.

“It doesn’t take that long to raise a chicken from an egg to a laying hen so that’s why I am surprised this has gone on for as long as it has. The market should be able to recover quickly chickens and eggs and for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened yet,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades said he’s stopped eating eggs because of the cost increase.

“I don’t eat eggs with my breakfast anymore, just meat and potatoes and that’s sad I can eat a steak cheaper than I can eat a couple of eggs,” Rhoades said.

