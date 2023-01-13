Furry Friend Friday: German Shepard mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Roxy a 2-year-old, German Shepard mix. She is fixed and will be microchipped when adopted. Roxy is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations in saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!

Roxy will be available for adoption starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

