Ivon Adams, caretaker of Athena Brownfield, waives extradition hearing in Arizona

MARICOPA CO., Az. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield, Ivon Adams, 36, made his initial appearance in a Maricopa County courthouse in Arizona on Friday.

According to court documents, Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona on a felony warrant out of Oklahoma for murder in the first-degree and child neglect.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Ivon and his wife Alysia were caretakers for both Athena and her sister at the time of her disappearance.

During his court appearance Friday, an Arizona judge initially set his bond for $1 million, if Adams chose to remain in Arizona for an extradition hearing.

However, Adams waved his rights to an extradition hearing, saying “I want to get there and take care of it.”

He will now be held without bond for up to 30 days in the Maricopa County Jail, as he awaits extradition to Oklahoma.

