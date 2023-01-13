Expert Connections
Lawton Community Theatre hosting “City Light, Country Nights” benefit concert

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre’s benefit concert, City Lights, Country Nights, begins on Friday, January 13, and will take place throughout the weekend.

7News spoke with Arline Taylor and Matthew Ortner, performers in the concert, about what the community can expect from the three-day event.

“City Lights, Country Nights” will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, Saturday, January 14, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at the Lawton Community Theatre. It will feature various pop and country songs performed by the LCT singers!

On top of live performances, there will also be drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. General admission tickets are $25 and tables, which include a bottle of wine and complimentary food, are $150. All proceeds from the benefit will go towards the Lawton Community Theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the LCT box office at 580-355-1600 or visit their website here.

