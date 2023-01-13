Light Winds Today, But Breezy Conditions Return This Weekend | 1/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A fantastic January-like end to this school/workweek with temperatures this morning starting out slightly below freezing, expecting to rise into the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. With the very sunny skies we will see today, southern and western counties could reach the 60° mark. The main story of today will be the now-reformed light winds shifting out of the north-to-south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, expect another case of clear skies, light southeasterly winds at 5-15 mph, and morning lows falling to around freezing in the low 30s. Some clouds will build across the area as we near sunrise.

Skies will be full of clouds by midday on Saturday, though we will see a jump in our temperatures into the low/mid 60s as winds will breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph. This will be due to the presence of an upper-level ridge and a surface low-pressure system coming off the Rockies. These conditions will continue into Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies being no deterrent to our increasing warming trend. Winds will be out of the south on Sunday at 15-25 mph, and out of the west on Monday at 10-20 mph, both featuring winds gusts up to 30-35 mph. This will send temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s on both days. As a result, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will all contain an elevated fire weather risk.

A very light chance for rain is possible on Sunday with the nearly-overcast skies, though models at this moment are either showing no precipitation, or isolated coverage of showers in Texoma, with most of the rain staying well to the east of our viewing area. If any rain does develop, it could potentially turn-over into early Monday.

Our next shot at some real rain coverage here in Texoma won’t be until next Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Rain accumulations at the moment aren’t anything to write home about, though the area it will cover looks to be widespread across Texoma. As we head throughout this weekend and enter early next week, we will get a better picture of how much rain we will get and who has the best shot at rain, so fingers crossed that the current long-range models pan out!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.