LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning.

According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one individual with multiple injuries who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

According to LPD officials, a person of interest was detained at the time of the incident.

LPD’s Criminal Investigation division is currently investigating.

